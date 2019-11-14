MANCHESTER - Cathleen A. (Arrison) Cere, 52, was taken by God on Nov. 11, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of Steven A. Cere and mother of Steven M. Cere, both of Manchester.
She was born on Nov. 1, 1967, in Vineland, N.J.
She was educated in the Manchester school system, graduating from Manchester High School Central and later graduating from Plymouth State University.
Cathy will be remembered for her kindness to those who knew and met her. She could always be counted on when something needed to be organized and was a leader when one was needed.
Cathy spent her working career in the retail and hospitality industry.
She was a member of the Cercle National Club; a longtime member and secretary of the Davignon Club; and former member of Manchester Kiwanis.
She will be missed by her husband and son; her parents, Charles M. "Mike" Arrison and Anne C. Arrison of Manchester; her brother, Michael P. Arrison and wife, Brenda K. Arrison, their children, Ryan and Meredith, all of Estero, Fla.; her mother-in-law, Jeanne Cere of Manchester; three brothers-in-law, Robert F. Cere Jr., of Hampton, Va., Paul Cere and Dan Cere, both of Manchester, two sisters-in-law, Susan Katsikides of Franklin, and Cathy Intorcio of Manchester; and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Nov. 15, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday at 11 a.m. following calling hours from St. Catherine of Siena Church, Webster Street, Manchester. Committal prayers will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Manchester Boys & Girls Club, 555 Union St., Manchester, N.H. 03104 or Manchester Central High School Maskers, Manchester High School Central, c/o Maskers, 207 Lowell St., Manchester N.H. 03104. Checks payable to Central Student Activities.
For more information and online guestbook, please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 14, 2019