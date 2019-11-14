Guest Book View Sign Service Information BOUFFORD FUNERAL HOME INC - Manchester 110 Bridge St. Manchester , NH 03103 (603)-625-6436 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM BOUFFORD FUNERAL HOME INC - Manchester 110 Bridge St. Manchester , NH 03103 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM BOUFFORD FUNERAL HOME INC - Manchester 110 Bridge St. Manchester , NH 03103 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Cathleen A. (Arrison) Cere, 52, was taken by God on Nov. 11, 2019.



She was the beloved wife of Steven A. Cere and mother of Steven M. Cere, both of Manchester.



She was born on Nov. 1, 1967, in Vineland, N.J.



She was educated in the Manchester school system, graduating from Manchester High School Central and later graduating from Plymouth State University.



Cathy will be remembered for her kindness to those who knew and met her. She could always be counted on when something needed to be organized and was a leader when one was needed.



Cathy spent her working career in the retail and hospitality industry.



She was a member of the Cercle National Club; a longtime member and secretary of the Davignon Club; and former member of Manchester Kiwanis.



She will be missed by her husband and son; her parents, Charles M. "Mike" Arrison and Anne C. Arrison of Manchester; her brother, Michael P. Arrison and wife, Brenda K. Arrison, their children, Ryan and Meredith, all of Estero, Fla.; her mother-in-law, Jeanne Cere of Manchester; three brothers-in-law, Robert F. Cere Jr., of Hampton, Va., Paul Cere and Dan Cere, both of Manchester, two sisters-in-law, Susan Katsikides of Franklin, and Cathy Intorcio of Manchester; and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Nov. 15, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday at 11 a.m. following calling hours from St. Catherine of Siena Church, Webster Street, Manchester. Committal prayers will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Manchester Boys & Girls Club, 555 Union St., Manchester, N.H. 03104 or Manchester Central High School Maskers, Manchester High School Central, c/o Maskers, 207 Lowell St., Manchester N.H. 03104. Checks payable to Central Student Activities.



For more information and online guestbook, please visit



MANCHESTER - Cathleen A. (Arrison) Cere, 52, was taken by God on Nov. 11, 2019.She was the beloved wife of Steven A. Cere and mother of Steven M. Cere, both of Manchester.She was born on Nov. 1, 1967, in Vineland, N.J.She was educated in the Manchester school system, graduating from Manchester High School Central and later graduating from Plymouth State University.Cathy will be remembered for her kindness to those who knew and met her. She could always be counted on when something needed to be organized and was a leader when one was needed.Cathy spent her working career in the retail and hospitality industry.She was a member of the Cercle National Club; a longtime member and secretary of the Davignon Club; and former member of Manchester Kiwanis.She will be missed by her husband and son; her parents, Charles M. "Mike" Arrison and Anne C. Arrison of Manchester; her brother, Michael P. Arrison and wife, Brenda K. Arrison, their children, Ryan and Meredith, all of Estero, Fla.; her mother-in-law, Jeanne Cere of Manchester; three brothers-in-law, Robert F. Cere Jr., of Hampton, Va., Paul Cere and Dan Cere, both of Manchester, two sisters-in-law, Susan Katsikides of Franklin, and Cathy Intorcio of Manchester; and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Nov. 15, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday at 11 a.m. following calling hours from St. Catherine of Siena Church, Webster Street, Manchester. Committal prayers will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Manchester Boys & Girls Club, 555 Union St., Manchester, N.H. 03104 or Manchester Central High School Maskers, Manchester High School Central, c/o Maskers, 207 Lowell St., Manchester N.H. 03104. Checks payable to Central Student Activities.For more information and online guestbook, please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Nov. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close