Cathleen Ann "Katie" (Lupton) Palmer
1945 - 2020
Cathleen "Katie" Ann Palmer, 75, was received in heaven on July 28, 2020 after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on July 5, 1945 to Marilynn (Mueller) Lupton and James C. Lupton in Davenport, Iowa. She spent her childhood traveling the upper Midwest. She became a teacher in 1967, after graduating from Grand Valley State College. As characterized by her fiercely independent nature, she accepted her first teaching position in Adak, Alaska. She was later able to travel the United States while raising a family and settled in Londonderry, NH in 1984. She taught first grade at South Londonderry School for 25 years, retiring in 2011.

She is survived by her mother Marilynn Lupton, daughter Lindsey Suzanne (Palmer) Druse and son-in-law John Charles Druse of Leipers Fork, TN, her son Carl Travis Palmer and daughter-in-law Allison Marie (Laurenti) Palmer, grandchildren Gavin Matthew Palmer and Kacey Lauren Palmer of Goffstown, NH, sister Mary (Lupton) and brother-in-law Dick Cain, brother Robert J. Lupton and sister-in-law Cathy. Katie was an amazing aunt to eleven nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her friends, church family, students, all of her sister teachers at South Londonderry School, and the infamous "Ladies of the Lake!"

Due to the Covid-19 Epidemic, ceremonies will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to: Liberty House 221 Orange Street Manchester, NH 03104. The Peabody Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send a condolence, please visit: www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Union Leader on Aug. 9, 2020.
