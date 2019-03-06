Obituary Guest Book View Sign

RAYMOND - Cecelia "Ceil" (Izzo) Decelles, 77, beloved wife of Paul Decelles, lost her courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, surrounded by her loving family at her home on February 28, 2019.



Ceil was born in Pittsfield, MA on December 10, 1941, and was the daughter of the late Joseph Izzo and Angelina (Poloidoro) Izzo.



After retiring from AmSouth Bank in Florida, Ceil and Paul moved to Raymond, NH. Most recently Ceil worked at Cold Springs Camp Resort and The Paper Store where she loved her job and the people she worked with.



She was a communicant of St. Joseph Parish in Epping, NH.



Ceil enjoyed the beach, sewing and playing Rummy 500. Ceil always had a beautiful, welcoming smile and hug for everyone she met. Most important to her was the time spent with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and granddogs, whom she loved and cherished.



Ceil is survived by her husband Paul, of 54 years; her son, Christopher Decelles and his wife Kristie, of Londonderry, NH; her daughter, Paula Bournival and her husband Braden of Goffstown, NH. She also leaves two grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Kaitlyn Hespelein and Shaun Hespelein. She also is survived by two sisters, Louise Castagna and Theresa Fuller, and two brothers, Philip Izzo and David Izzo, and his wife Elaine. She also leaves a brother-in-law. Ralph Decelles and his wife Lucille, and sister-in-law. Anne (Mullen) Izzo, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Fred Izzo, Anthony Izzo, and Joseph Izzo.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at noon at St. Joseph Parish, 200 Pleasant Street, in Epping, NH.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Joseph Parish, P.O. Box 337, Epping, NH, 03042 or VNA of Manchester, 1070 Holt Ave., Suite 1400, Manchester, NH 03109.



Cremation Society of NH is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial or for more information please go to



243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

Funeral Home Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester

243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

603-622-1800

