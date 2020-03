Cecil (Pat) Patrick passed away on March 16, 2020, at the age of 89. Pat was the son of Rachel and Arthur Patrick.Pat is survived by his wife of 42-plus years, Judith; his sister Joan Butler; and daughter, Evamarie Patrick. Pat's son Kenneth died in 2013. He also leaves his daughter-in-law Diane Patrick; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two nieces, special friends Mary Gail and Larry Doiron, Jerritt Hafford, Pat Sullivan and too many others to name.Pat worked 35 years for Avco/Textron Systems Division, Wilmington, Mass. After retiring, he volunteered for the Goffstown Police Department. In 1999, Pat was hired as a crossing guard and the department courier being named part-time employee twice. He "again" retired in 2014.Pat and Judy spent many wonderful years camping and working at Terrace Pines Campground, Center Ossipee, N.H.SERVICES: During this time the family has chosen to postpone any services until a later date. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions can be made to: Goffstown Police Association, 326 Mast Rd, Goffstown, NH 03045, or Home Health & Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Dr, Merrimack, NH 03054.