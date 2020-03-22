Cecil (Pat) Patrick passed away on March 16, 2020, at the age of 89. Pat was the son of Rachel and Arthur Patrick.
Pat is survived by his wife of 42-plus years, Judith; his sister Joan Butler; and daughter, Evamarie Patrick. Pat's son Kenneth died in 2013. He also leaves his daughter-in-law Diane Patrick; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two nieces, special friends Mary Gail and Larry Doiron, Jerritt Hafford, Pat Sullivan and too many others to name.
Pat worked 35 years for Avco/Textron Systems Division, Wilmington, Mass. After retiring, he volunteered for the Goffstown Police Department. In 1999, Pat was hired as a crossing guard and the department courier being named part-time employee twice. He "again" retired in 2014.
Pat and Judy spent many wonderful years camping and working at Terrace Pines Campground, Center Ossipee, N.H.
SERVICES: During this time the family has chosen to postpone any services until a later date. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions can be made to: Goffstown Police Association, 326 Mast Rd, Goffstown, NH 03045, or Home Health & Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Dr, Merrimack, NH 03054.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 22, 2020