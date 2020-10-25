Cecile A. (Thomas) Harris, 90, of Manchester, passed away October 21, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Born in Manchester on November 22, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Frank R. and Eva R. (Gagnon) Thomas. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary's School in Hooksett in 1948. She immediately started working for New England Telephone thereafter.
She married her husband, the late Robert F. Harris on June 30th, 1962. They had three children together.
Cecile enjoyed summers at Lake Horace with family and years also wintering in Florida with her husband. She was an avid reader and also loved her crossword puzzles. Most of all, she cherished spending time with family whose needs she selflessly always put before herself.
She leaves behind her two sons, Michael M. Harris of Manchester, Brian R. Harris and wife Tami of Goffstown; a daughter, Susan M. (Harris) Palmer of Manchester; her six grandchildren, Matthew, Sam, Emily, Tyler, Molly and Liam, all of whom she so adored.
There are no public calling hours. A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 29th at 10 am in St. Pius X Church, Candia Road. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of the Precious Blood, 700 Bridge St, Manchester, NH 03104.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.
