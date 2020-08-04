1/1
Cecile Lamere
1925 - 2020
Cecile Lamere, 95, of Manchester, NH began her eternal rest with the Lord on July 30,

2020. She died peacefully at home surrounded and comforted by her devoted husband

Ben and her loving family. She was the second of three daughters born to Gustave and

Alice Poirier on June 2, 1925. Cecile met her husband of 62 years, Benjamin Lamere of

Ludlow, VT, while she worked at Merchants Bank in downtown Manchester. After the

two were married in 1958, they were blessed with three beautiful children: Marc, Alice,

and Joseph.

Throughout her life, Cecile was a devout Catholic who always put the needs of others

ahead of her own. She was one of the most thoughtful, kind, and generous people who

left a legacy of love in her wake everywhere she went. She volunteered at her parish,

sang in the choir, and served for years as a member of a local prayer group. Outside of

her faith, she had a number of interests including painting, singing, creative cooking, and

photography. When her children were young, she spent many summers camping, hiking,

and biking throughout New England with her family. She continued to enjoy the

outdoors by visiting local nature preserves, volunteering at the Audubon Society, and

frequently visiting the NH coastline. She exercised daily, ate healthfully, and had an

extensive knowledge of natural remedies, all of which certainly contributed to her long,

healthy life.

Over the years, she enjoyed various jobs including working as a school secretary at

Central and Memorial High Schools, serving as a school photographer, selling Avon and

Fuller Brush products, and even a position working in Manchester City Hall. After

retiring, she took a part-time position at St. Anselm College doing computer data entry.

She embraced the dawn of the computer era and generally made a point of staying current

with new technologies. In fact, she was the first person in the family to buy an iPad

which she used to send out countless emails, emoji-filled texts, and photographs. She

was a very cool grandmother!

Cecile will be eternally loved and fondly remembered by her surviving family members:

her loving and caring husband Ben; her children: Marc and his wife Virginia of Carlisle,

MA, Alice and her husband Alan Gagnon of Falmouth, MA, and Joseph and his wife Dr.

Sabine Manoli of Nashua, NH; six grandchildren Lauren, Timothy, Haley, Natalie, Siena,

and Samson; and her sister Rita and her husband Bryan Zuerner of Sarasota, FL. Cecile

was preceded in death by her sister Therese, a Sister of the Holy Cross in Manchester.

A funeral mass in Cecile's memory will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 172

Belmont St., Manchester, NH 03103 on August 6, 2020 at 10:00am.

Ben and his family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of Cecile's doctors,

nurses, and caregivers at the Manchester VNA Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can

be made in Cecile's honor to VNA Hospice of Manchester, 1070 Holt Ave., Suite 1400,

Manchester, NH 03109.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on Aug. 4, 2020.
