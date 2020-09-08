Cecile Y. (Paul) Chabot, 93, of Bedford, died September 7, 2020 at Bedford Falls after a period of declining health.
She was born in Manchester on March 3, 1927 to Clement and Yvonne (Houle) Paul. She lived in Manchester for most of her life.
Cecile worked as the assistant director at Educare Day Care and a certified nurse aide at Maple Leaf Health Care Center, both in Manchester, for many years. She was very active at Moore Center Services, where she was a founding member. She enjoyed gardening and trips to the beach.
She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Robert F. Chabot in 2009; a daughter, Claudette E. Chabot in 2019 and seven siblings.
The family includes six children, Michele Waite of Mansfield, MA, David Chabot and his wife, Denyse, of Manchester, Jocelyn Larochelle and her husband, Ron, of Edgewater, FL, Daniel Chabot and his wife, Kathy, of Henniker, Jean Chabot and his wife, Jocelyn, of Charleston, SC and Dennis Chabot and his wife, Carol, of Goffstown; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; a brother, Donald Paul of Orlando, FL and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A walk-through visitation with masks, social distancing and limited interaction with family members is Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial is Thursday at 10 a.m. at Parish of the Transfiguration, 305 Kelley St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester.
Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Rd., Merrimack, NH 03054, or to Brookhaven Hospice, 2 Bedford Farms Dr., Suite 105, Bedford, NH 03110.
