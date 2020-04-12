Guest Book View Sign Service Information George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 (603)-424-5530 Send Flowers Obituary

Cecilia M. Desrosiers, 72, longtime resident of Merrimack, N.H., died Thursday April 9, 2020, at her home after a brief illness.



She was born in Manchester, N.H., on March 16, 1948, a daughter of the late Rosaire and Helen (Martel) Pinard.



Cecilia was raised in Manchester and graduated from St. George's High School before moving to Merrimack in 1972.



She loved being with family and friends. She was affectionately known as Mom, Mimi, Yaya, Grammy D and Mrs. D. She loved her summers at Totem Pole Park since 1992.



Cecilia was loved and will be missed by so many.



Members of her family include her husband of 52 years, Emile Desrosiers of Merrimack; two sons, Stephen Desrosiers and his fiancee Nadine Tourlitis of Milford, N.H.; Kenneth and his wife Michele Desrosiers of Merrimack; a daughter, Anne and her husband Paul Rudick of Chesapeake, Va.; five grandchildren, Alyssa, Kristina and Jason Desrosiers of Milford, and Ellie and Carter Rudick of Va.; two brothers, Denis Pinard of Fort Myers, Fla., and Lionel Pinard of Merrimack; and several nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A private family graveside will be held in Last Rest Cemetery, Merrimack, NH.



Family requests memorial contributions in her name be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.



The Rivet Funeral Home in Merrimack is in charge of arrangements.

