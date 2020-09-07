Cecilia Rose (Manning) Bournival Lajoie, 94, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020 at Ridgewood Center, Bedford, NH after a period of declining health. Born in Mont Vernon, NY on August 1, 1926, Cecilia was the daughter of Leo Manning and Virginia (Leblanc) Pothier and a life long resident of Manchester and Hooksett, NH. She was predeceased by all her siblings, Lawrence Pothier, Jeannette (Pothier) Dinwoodie, Rita (Pothier) Bourque, and Virginia (Pothier) Harris.
Cecilia married Maurice A Bournival on August 3, 1946. Together they raised five children, Kenneth, Shirley, Kevin, Gary, and Russell. Cecilia deeply loved life and her family and had a true appreciation for the finer things in life. She enjoyed decorating her home, summer camping at the Beach Campground with family and friends and making her infamous Lemon Meringue pie on Holidays. She will always be remembered for her warm smile, gentle spirit, and kind and generous ways.
Prior to retirement, Cecilia was employed by Anchor Electric. On May 28th, 1993, Cecilia married Maurice Lajoie and resided in Hooksett, NH for many years.
Cecilia was predeceased by her husbands, Maurice Bournival in 1987 and Maurice Lajoie in 2016. She was also predeceased by daughter, Shirley Hagan and son, Gary in 2018. She leaves behind Kenneth (and Patricia) Bournival of Zephyrhills, FL, son in law, Dan Hagan of Goffstown, NH, Kevin (and Theresa) Bournival of Manchester, NH, daughter in law, Rose Bournival of Allenstown, NH, and Russell (and Michelle) Bournival of Manchester, NH, their children, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
We would also like to extend our thanks to the staff at Ridgewood who were there for her each and every day for the past several years. Cecilia will be missed dearly by all how knew her.
Services: Visitation will be held in accordance with Covid social distancing and mask rules on Wednesday, September 9th from 9:30 - 11:00 AM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St, Manchester NH, immediately followed by an on site Funeral Service conducted by Pastor Eric Davis of Emmanuel Baptist Church. A committal service will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery at 12:15.
