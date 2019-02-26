MANCHESTER - Cecilia R. (Desmarais) Melanson, 95, of Manchester, died February 22, 2019 at her residence after a brief illness.
She was born in Manchester on April 12, 1923 to Roch and Marie (Letendre) Desmarais. She was a lifelong resident of Manchester.
Cecilia worked at Lehman & Shearson and J.F. McElwain Shoe Company for many years.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard R. Melanson in 1993 and two sisters, Anita Duhaime and Alicia Hinse.
The family includes a son, Roger Cabana; a sister, Madeleine Morin; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11 a.m. at Ste. Marie Church, 378 Notre Dame Ave., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Teresa Rehabilitaion & Nursing Center (reference the activities department), 519 Bridge St., Manchester, NH 03104.
To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 26, 2019