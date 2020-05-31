Cedoine "Ced" Felisme
Cedoine Felisme was called home on May 26, 2020 in Manchester, NH at the age of 61. He was a great brother, deacon, husband, and father.

Cedoine, also known as Ced, was born in Fond Des Negres, Haiti on June 7, 1958 to Ledoine and Elizane Tisme. His father worked for the Salvation Army as a caretaker and food distributor and his mother stayed at home to take care of the children.

Ced came to the United States at the young age of 25, but was always proud to call Haiti his home. He officially became a citizen in 1994. Ced was a long time resident of Manchester, NH where he met his first wife, JoAnn. Ced and JoAnn remained close friends until the day he departed. They had two children together, Nicole and Kevin.

People remember Ced for his selflessness, kindness, smile, and most of all, his strong faith in God. In 2005, he became a deacon at the Haitian Baptist Church in Manchester, NH where he served for many years. It was faith that led him to meet his current wife, Elourdine, in Massachusetts in 2008. Elourdine and her three children - Staritchie, Ryan and Kenwood - joined Ced in Manchester in 2016 where they all lived as a family.

Ced was a man who always put others before himself. He worked hard to support the community and to provide for his family. Throughout his career, he worked at Sweetheart Plastics, the Manchester Airport and, most recently, at General Cable as a Machine Operator.

If you asked Ced, his greatest accomplishments were being a father and grandfather. He loved to spend quality time with his five children and with his granddaughter, Mia.

Ced is predeceased by his parents, Ledoine and Elizane Tisme.

He is survived by his wife, Elourdine Pascal (Manchester, NH); his children, Staritchie Jeannis (Manchester, NH), Ryan Jeannis (Manchester, NH), Kenwood Jeannis (Manchester, NH), Kevin Felisme (Chicago, IL), Nicole Chartier (Cornish, NH); and his granddaughter, Mia Chartier (Cornish, NH).

Ced will be remembered by his nine siblings: Martino, Esnor, Jonathas, Jeroboam, William, Preval, Louiner, Lerinor, and Elimene along with many beloved nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. For anyone that would like to help the family during this difficult time, in lieu of flowers, they ask that you donate to Cedoine's funeral and family fund which can be found on Everloved.com. Thank you.

J.N. Boufford & Sons funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

For future service information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.


Published in Union Leader on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home - Manchester
110 Bridge St.
Manchester, NH 03103
(603) 625-6436
