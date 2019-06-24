Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cedra Lee (Christiansen) Davis. View Sign Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM Christ the King Parish 72 South Main St Concord , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CONCORD - Cedra Lee Christiansen Davis, 35, of Concord, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in CRVNA Hospice House, Concord, surrounded by love after an extremely courageous battle with cancer.



Born on Dec. 3, 1983, in Manchester, she was the only child of Cedric and Ellen-Nora "Bunny" (Andrews) Christiansen of Concord.



Cedra was educated in the local schools. In 2002, she graduated from Concord High School. She then attended the University of New Hampshire, where she earned a bachelor's degree in occupational therapy in 2006 and a master's degree in occupational therapy in 2007.



She was employed by Genesis at Taylor Community in Laconia as an occupational therapist for the past six years.



Cedra had a smile that could light up a room. She was soft-spoken and kind but her heart was bigger than life. She was a proud mother who enjoyed attending sporting events and school concerts. Any way to support her children, Cedra was first in line. She enjoyed going to concerts of all kinds but country music was her favorite. Gatherings with family and friends were important as well. Cedra was an amazing wife, mother, daughter and friend to many.



She was predeceased by her uncles, John Andrews, Thomas Andrews, Arthur Christiansen and Terry Christiansen; and her aunts, Catherine Martin, Karen Andrews, Thalia Christiansen and Kim Erickson.



Family members include her husband and soulmate, Eliot Davis of Concord; her children, Nicholas (9), Madelaine (7) and Liam (6); her uncles, David Andrews of Salem, George Andrews of Salisbury Beach, Mass., William Martin of Salem, Roland Christiansen and his wife Monica of Rouses Point, N.Y., Owen Christiansen and his wife Ginger of Nashua, Kurt Christiansen and his wife Nadia of Arizona; her aunts, Ellen Andrews of Salem, and Sherry Christiansen of California; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, June 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, June 28, at 9:30 a.m. from Christ the King Parish, 72 S. Main St., Concord. Interment will follow in Soucook Cemetery in Concord.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Cedra's memory to a trust fund being set up for her children (information to follow); Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, Mass. 02284; or the CRVNA Hospice House, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, N.H. 03301.



