Celia May (Locke) Chouinard, 77, passed away after several years of declining health from Alzheimer's.
Celia was born in Bath, NH, on September 3, 1942, the daughter of Tony Fredrick and Delia Josephine (Proulx) Boudreault Locke. Celia went to the one-room Carbee school in Bath, NH, graduating in 1956. She graduated from Woodsville High School in 1960. Celia moved to Manchester, NH, in the 1960s. There, she met and married Wilfred J. Chouinard in 1967.
A dedicated wife and step-mother, Celia worked and actively maintained all the household matters and finances. In the 1960s, she worked as a nanny for a Manchester family. After marrying Wilfred, she worked alongside him at Overhead Door Company in Goffstown, Yield House, and finally, Kalwall Plastic Fabrications. She was a hard worker who was always appreciated by her coworkers. She was constantly busy around the house whether maintaining the house or making meals. Celia enjoyed preparing lunches for the crew and guests of the deep sea fishing boat she and Willy owned for a number of years. Well known for her cooking, Celia would bring many dessert treats on the deep sea fishing trips. In their spare time, Willy and Celia loved to work in their garden, growing a variety of vegetables.
Celia was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Wilfred J. Chouinard in May of 2015;
two sisters, Lorraine Breault and Eleanor Grimes; five brothers, David Locke, Russell Locke, Amos Locke, Galand Locke and Patrick Boudreault. She is survived by four sisters, Marguerite Currier and husband Winston, June Lamond, Adele Patch and Jeanette Meneguzzi; one brother, Joseph Locke and his wife Janese; three stepsons, Wilfred J.V. Chouinard Jr., Richard J. Chouinard, and Robert J. Chouinard; four step grandchildren, April (Chouinard) Holmes and husband Steve, Christine Chouinard, Jarid Chouinard, and Robert J. Chouinard Jr.; and one step great grandchild, Nariyah Chouinard.
ARRANGEMENTS: To ensure the safety of family and friends, services for Celia and Wilfred will be announced at a later date at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Manchester. To view Celia's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com
.