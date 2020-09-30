1/1
Celina P. Thomas
1961 - 2020
Celina Piet Thomas, 59, passed away after a sudden illness on September 25, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Celina was born in Berlin, NH on August 11, 1961. She later moved with her family to North Berwick, Maine. She was a graduate of Sanford High School and earned her degree from Empire Beauty School. In 1988 she moved to Manchester, NH where she met the love of her life, Ted. They would have been married for 31 wonderful years on September 30th. Celina was a self-employed hairdresser all her working years. She loved her job and took great pride in her work with every client and developed a close bond with each and every person who came to see her. Celina was passionate about gardening, cooking amazing meals and desserts for everyone and decorating. She loved being outdoors, especially on the coast of Maine, walking every trail she could find. She will be remembered as an amazing wife, daughter, sister, and aunt. Her family, especially her nieces and nephews were very important to her, and she loved them all very much. Celina leaves behind her husband, Ted of Manchester, her mother, Connie Morrison of Alfred, Maine, her brother, Marcel Piet and his wife Linda of Vancouver, WA, her sisters; Christine Thyng and her husband Steve of North Berwick, ME, and Celeste Girard and her husband Jim of Stoneham, MA. She will also be deeply missed by her nieces and nephews, Jade O'Donovan and her husband Tyler of North Berwick, ME, Elise Piet of Vancouver, WA, Aaron Piet and his wife Taylor and their daughter Ainsley of Parker, CO, Ben Thyng of North Berwick, ME, Evan Girard and Adam Girard both of Stoneham, MA, Melissa Biron, her husband Jesse and their daughter Savannah, Larry Casale, his wife Nicole and their daughters, Makenzie and Khloe, her uncle John Lapierre and his wife Grace of Gorham, NH, her brother -in- law Dave and his wife Linda of Manchester as well as many cousins. She was predeceased by her father Gill L. Piet. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Ignatius Cemetery, 25 Berwick Road, Sanford, ME. In lieu of flowers Celina's family suggest that memorial contributions be made in her name to a charity of your choice. To sign an online guestbook please visit www.cainjanoszfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cain and Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Manchester
74 Brook St.
Manchester, NH 03104
603-623-2251
September 29, 2020
Very saddened by the loss of Celina, deepest sympathy to her family .I met Celina 30 yrs ago and she inspired me to become a stylist. She will be truly missed. Deepest sympathy to her family.
Love you Celina
You will be missed.
Cindy Tatro
Friend
September 29, 2020
The FTD Unity & Grace Floor Basket
Celeste Girard
September 29, 2020
Ted, I am so very sad to learn of the loss of your wonderful wife, Celina.
Thomas Harlan
September 28, 2020
Celina was a professional yet so considerate of her clients. She Took great pride in her work and was....the best! As a client, I never worried about my hair. Sympathies to the family. So sorry
Sue Conner
Acquaintance
September 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
Tom Janosz & Staff
