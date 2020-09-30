Celina Piet Thomas, 59, passed away after a sudden illness on September 25, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Celina was born in Berlin, NH on August 11, 1961. She later moved with her family to North Berwick, Maine. She was a graduate of Sanford High School and earned her degree from Empire Beauty School. In 1988 she moved to Manchester, NH where she met the love of her life, Ted. They would have been married for 31 wonderful years on September 30th. Celina was a self-employed hairdresser all her working years. She loved her job and took great pride in her work with every client and developed a close bond with each and every person who came to see her. Celina was passionate about gardening, cooking amazing meals and desserts for everyone and decorating. She loved being outdoors, especially on the coast of Maine, walking every trail she could find. She will be remembered as an amazing wife, daughter, sister, and aunt. Her family, especially her nieces and nephews were very important to her, and she loved them all very much. Celina leaves behind her husband, Ted of Manchester, her mother, Connie Morrison of Alfred, Maine, her brother, Marcel Piet and his wife Linda of Vancouver, WA, her sisters; Christine Thyng and her husband Steve of North Berwick, ME, and Celeste Girard and her husband Jim of Stoneham, MA. She will also be deeply missed by her nieces and nephews, Jade O'Donovan and her husband Tyler of North Berwick, ME, Elise Piet of Vancouver, WA, Aaron Piet and his wife Taylor and their daughter Ainsley of Parker, CO, Ben Thyng of North Berwick, ME, Evan Girard and Adam Girard both of Stoneham, MA, Melissa Biron, her husband Jesse and their daughter Savannah, Larry Casale, his wife Nicole and their daughters, Makenzie and Khloe, her uncle John Lapierre and his wife Grace of Gorham, NH, her brother -in- law Dave and his wife Linda of Manchester as well as many cousins. She was predeceased by her father Gill L. Piet. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Ignatius Cemetery, 25 Berwick Road, Sanford, ME. In lieu of flowers Celina's family suggest that memorial contributions be made in her name to a charity of your choice
