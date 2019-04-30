SUTTON - Chad Michael McManus, 36, of Main Street, Sutton, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at home aside his loving family after a hard- fought battle with brain cancer.
Born in Hampton, Va., on Sept. 23, 1982, he lived in the Sutton/Grafton and Goffstown/Manchester areas most of his life.
He was educated in both Grafton and Goffstown public school systems.
Chad was passionate about cooking, and worked in the food industry as a line cook, previously for the British Beer Co. in Manchester. He also worked in the roofing/construction industry for several years.
In his spare time, he loved playing softball, watching all sports, listening to country music, playing pool, and most of all spending time with his family and friends.
Chad was a strong and caring man who touched the hearts of many and will be forever loved and missed.
Family members include his mother, Lucille (Lavoie) Nugent of Sutton, formerly of Grafton; his father Philip McManus of Weare; his stepfather, Jim Nugent; his stepmother, Ann Marie McManus; his two sisters, Lisa Santiago and Crystal McManus; two brothers-in-law, Jean Santiago and James Kuchinski; his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Doris (Ducharme) Lavoie of Florida; a step-sister, Kristine Dietrich and her husband Steve; nieces, nephews and good friends.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, May 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Jackman Funeral Home, 7 Mechanic St., East Douglas, Mass., with a service in the funeral home at 8 p.m. An additional calling hour will be held before the graveside service on Saturday, May 4, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Procession will follow to Pine Grove Cemetery in Grafton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chad's Go Fund Me page: www.gofundme.com/sf95y-fund-raiser-for-funeral-expenses. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit: www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 30, 2019