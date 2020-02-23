Chandler A. Innarelli, 22, of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Elliot Hospital.
Chandler will best be remembered for his loyalty, love of family and friends, and his huge beautiful, devilish smile.
Chandler is survived by his mother, Amy Innarelli-Houle and husband Michael; father, Frederick Scheffer; sister, Ava-Loren Innarelli; girlfriend Keona Alston and son, Jahmel Innarelli; grandparents, God Parents, many cousins; aunts, uncles, and extended family and friends.
ARRANGEMENTS: His Visitation will be held in the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, on Monday, February 24, from 4:00 to 7:00P.M. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated in St. Catherine's Parish, 207 Hemlock St., Manchester, on Tuesday, February 25 at 10:00A.M. Friends and relatives invited. To view Chandler's Online Tribute, read more about his life, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 23, 2020