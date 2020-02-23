Chandler A. Innarelli

Guest Book
  • "Sending our deepest condolences, love, and prayers to your..."
    - Eric & Laura Lambert
  • "You have our Deepest Condolences. You are in our thoughts..."
    - Sue and Gerry Morrissette
  • "The light of some shine to bright for this world. Your..."
    - Yolonda Houle
  • "Hi Chandler, Will miss your beautiful loving kind heart and..."
    - Memere Pat & Pepere Ron
  • "Chandler you will forever be the light in your parents..."
    - Daureen Harding
Service Information
Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-5777
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Catherine Church
207 Hemlock Street
Manchester, NH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Chandler A. Innarelli, 22, of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Elliot Hospital.

Chandler will best be remembered for his loyalty, love of family and friends, and his huge beautiful, devilish smile.

Chandler is survived by his mother, Amy Innarelli-Houle and husband Michael; father, Frederick Scheffer; sister, Ava-Loren Innarelli; girlfriend Keona Alston and son, Jahmel Innarelli; grandparents, God Parents, many cousins; aunts, uncles, and extended family and friends.

ARRANGEMENTS: His Visitation will be held in the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, on Monday, February 24, from 4:00 to 7:00P.M. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated in St. Catherine's Parish, 207 Hemlock St., Manchester, on Tuesday, February 25 at 10:00A.M. Friends and relatives invited. To view Chandler's Online Tribute, read more about his life, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
logo
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.