Charlene A. Carignan, 74, of Manchester, NH, died March 13, 2020.
Born in Laconia, NH on October 3, 1945, she was the daughter of Charles and Louise (Prescott) Elliot.
She graduated from Holliston High School, Holliston, MA.
Until her retirement, Charlene was an ironer with E & R Cleaners for fifteen years.
She enjoyed days filled with tasks and simple joys of life and service to her family and friends. Charlene will be deeply missed.
She was predeceased by her husband, John A. Carignan. He died October 3, 2019.
Services: Burial will take place in Village Cemetery, Meredith, NH in the spring.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 16, 2020