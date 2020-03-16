Charlene A. Carignan (1945 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlene A. Carignan.
Service Information
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-622-8223
Obituary
Send Flowers

Charlene A. Carignan, 74, of Manchester, NH, died March 13, 2020.

Born in Laconia, NH on October 3, 1945, she was the daughter of Charles and Louise (Prescott) Elliot.

She graduated from Holliston High School, Holliston, MA.

Until her retirement, Charlene was an ironer with E & R Cleaners for fifteen years.

She enjoyed days filled with tasks and simple joys of life and service to her family and friends. Charlene will be deeply missed.

She was predeceased by her husband, John A. Carignan. He died October 3, 2019.

Services: Burial will take place in Village Cemetery, Meredith, NH in the spring.

The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
logo
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details