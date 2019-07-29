|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlene M. (Huard) Newton.
|
|
Calling hours
View Map
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|
Funeral service
View Map
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM
MANCHESTER - Charlene M. (Huard) Newton, 93, of Manchester, died July 27, 2019, at Hanover Hill Health Care Center after a period of declining health.
She was born in Winooski, VT, on March 24, 1926, to Frank and Caroline (Gabel) Huard. She grew up in Burlington, VT ,and lived in Manchester for most of her life.
Charlene worked at Pandora Knitted Fashions in Manchester for many years. She also volunteered at Elliot Hospital, Elliot Senior Health and at Manchester Airport assisting travelers.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles, Sudoku and playing the piano.
She was predeceased by a brother, Sonny Huard.
The family includes five children, Deborah Pasell and her husband, Alan, of Winter Haven, FL, Paula Newton-Lorry of Rio Verde, AZ, and Manchester, Candace Robinson, Charles D. Newton and his wife, Susan, and Tamara Chase all of Manchester; 12 grandchildren, Scott, Sean, Bethany, Robbie, Samantha, Lamar, Johnna, Jonelle, Nathan, Dax, Amy and Chas; and 15 great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: A calling hour is Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. followed immediately at 5 p.m. by a funeral ceremony, all at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.
Memorial donations may be made to VNA Home Health and Hospice Services, 1070 Holt Ave., Suite 1400, Manchester, NH 03109.
To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on July 29, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|