Charles A. Dolan, Jr., 76, of Salem, N.H., died Thursday, April 4, at Wingate at Haverhill.



He grew up in North Salem and was a lifelong resident of North Salem. Charles was a mechanic for V & P Truck service which became General GMC. He also worked at NE Motorcar and Tulley Automotive Group in Nashua, N.H.



Charles was an extremely active member of the Derry Salem Elks #2226, organizing many activities, and he served as their chaplain. He enjoyed spending time with his family and he loved camping.



Charles enjoyed working on and restoring cars and he fully restored a 1949 F3 Pickup.



He is survived by his children, Pamela Dolan Alexander and husband Stephen of Londonderry, N.H., Christine Dolan Schnaible and husband Heath of Sandown, N.H., Gary Stachulski of Salem, N.H. and his brothers, and his son, Charles Dolan, III and wife Michelle of Sandown, N.H.; his sister, Eleanor Borrun and husband John of Florida; his favorite grandson, Colin, and grandchildren, Jonathan and Emily; and many nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by his two dedicated daughters.



He was predeceased by his wife, Edna (Signorelli) Dolan and his brother, James Dolan.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 13, at 10 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, East Broadway, No. Salem, N.H.



Everyone is invited to gather immediately following the service at Derry Salem Elks, 39 Shadow Lake Road Salem, N.H., where coffee and desserts will be served.



Arrangements are under the care of Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., Salem, N.H.

214 MAIN STREET

Salem , NH 03079

Published in Union Leader on Apr. 7, 2019

