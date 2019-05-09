Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles A. "Chub" Symonds. View Sign Service Information Foley Funeral Home 49 Court Street Keene , NH 03431 (603)-352-0341 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Bernard Church 185 Main Street Keene , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NEWBURY - Charles A. "Chub" Symonds, 83, of Newbury and formerly of Keene, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019, in his home with his wife Barbara at his side after a period of declining health.



Born in Keene on Feb. 22, 1936, he was the son of Louise (Auger) and Clare H. Symonds Sr.



He grew up in Keene attending St. Joseph Regional School at a time when the area schools played each other in sports. Chub played football, basketball and baseball. After graduating from St. Joseph's he went on to Keene High School where he concentrated on developing his skills in baseball. A proud moment for Chub was in 1953 when Keene High School won the New Hampshire Class A Championship by way of his winning hit. Also while in high school, Chub played in the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association Junior Legion Baseball League.



He continued to play baseball with the Marlborough Yankees, playing against various teams in the area. This continued until the formation of the Greater Keene Men's Softball Association, of which, he participated in until he moved to Newbury in 1999.



In 1958, he enlisted in the U.S.



His work career spanned more than 43 years, beginning in 1955 when he began working with the former American Optical Co. in Keene. In 1984, he was hired by the Kollmorgen Corp. when the company moved their division from Northampton, Mass., to Keene. The company later relocated to Brattleboro, Vt., from which Chub retired in 1998.



He married his childhood sweetheart, Barbara M. "Bobbie" Kelly on Sept. 7, 1957, in St. Bernard Church, Keene. The couple resided in Keene until 1999 when they moved to Newbury to be closer to Mt. Sunapee, their second love in life.



An avid skier, Chub started skiing as a child with his older brother, Sy, who was part of the 10th Mountain Ski Troops. He started as a ski instructor at Mt. Sunapee with the children of the Mt. Sunapee Ski Club in the 1960s and became a member of the Walter Graf Ski School in the early 1970s. He continued teaching at the Mt. Sunapee Learning Center until 2016 when his health began to fail. During these years, he was the supervisor as well as assistant director at the Learning Center.



Chub was a Level III Certified Instructor and lifetime member of the Professional Ski Instructors of America. He was also a ski representative for many companies including Pre, Voelkl, Blizzard, Technica, and Scott and Swan.



In 2010, he and his wife received the prestigious John W. McCrillis Award for their dedication and efforts in support of the sport of skiing.



When not on the ski slopes, Chub and Bobbie loved to travel, especially to NASCAR events; West Point football games; Yankee Stadium; and their second favorite spot from the mountain, the ocean. Even though he was a New York Yankees fan, it was a special moment when Chub met Ted Williams just before Ted's passing away.



He will be greatly missed by many on the great white slopes of the mountain, but more so by his wife of 61 years, Barbara M. Symonds; his niece, Carol (Symonds) Fossum and her husband, Hugh; his nephews, William Symonds and his wife, Donna, Mark Symonds and his wife, Jennifer, John Symonds and his companion, Laurie, Timothy Symonds and his wife, Christine; and his great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nephews, cousins and extended family members.



He was predeceased by his brothers, Thomas Symonds, Clare H. "Sy" Symonds Jr., and Edmund "Bud" Symonds.



.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m. from St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth (CHaD), D-H/Geisel Office Development, One Medical Center Drive HB 7070, Lebanon, N.H. 03756-0001; , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, Tenn. 38101-9929; Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 970025, Boston, Mass. 02297-0025; or to a .



Foley Funeral Home of Keene is in charge of arrangements.



To offer online condolences or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com





