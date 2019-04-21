Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Charles "Charlie" B. Houser, age 87, of Manchester, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was born in Lebanon, PA on June 24, 1931, the son of Charles A. and Elizabeth (Brossman) Houser.



He was a 1949 graduate of Lebanon High School, Lebanon, PA and a 1953 graduate of



On September 22, 1956, Charlie was joined in marriage with the love of his life, Nancy Holmes.



He was employed for many years as a Quality Assurance Manager at Jewell Instruments and later as a Northeast Field Quality Assurance Representative for Honeywell Space Systems.



He traveled extensively in the United States with his favorites being the National Parks of the West, the Southwest and the Canadian Rockies.



Charlie was a dedicated swimmer and competed for over 20 years in the Granite State Senior Games and later in 1995 he joined the Board of Directors. Under his direction as Board Chairman, participation in the games grew from 175 participants in the early 2000's to an all-time high of 755 competitors in 2008, after which he was named Chairman Emeritus.



Charlie was always eager to help people. He volunteered for the American Red Cross for over 30 years, Liberty House, Easter Seals and



Charlie was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church located in Manchester, NH.



Family members include his daughter, Barbara Houser, son-in-law, Frank Burns, grandson, Eric Burns and his wife, Lindsey, nieces, Jackie Plummer, and Cindy Cannavo and great-grandchildren, Harper, and Kendrick Burns.



Charlie was predeceased by his loving wife of 57 years, Nancy and his daughter, Jill Houser Burns.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a Celebration of Charlie's Life at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 335 Smyth Road, Manchester, NH. Burial will be private. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Liberty House, 75 Baker Street, Manchester, NH 03103 or St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 335 Smyth Road, Manchester, NH 03104.



Charles "Charlie" B. Houser, age 87, of Manchester, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was born in Lebanon, PA on June 24, 1931, the son of Charles A. and Elizabeth (Brossman) Houser.He was a 1949 graduate of Lebanon High School, Lebanon, PA and a 1953 graduate of Penn State University , Berks Campus. Charlie remained an avid Penn State Football fan for life.On September 22, 1956, Charlie was joined in marriage with the love of his life, Nancy Holmes.He was employed for many years as a Quality Assurance Manager at Jewell Instruments and later as a Northeast Field Quality Assurance Representative for Honeywell Space Systems.He traveled extensively in the United States with his favorites being the National Parks of the West, the Southwest and the Canadian Rockies.Charlie was a dedicated swimmer and competed for over 20 years in the Granite State Senior Games and later in 1995 he joined the Board of Directors. Under his direction as Board Chairman, participation in the games grew from 175 participants in the early 2000's to an all-time high of 755 competitors in 2008, after which he was named Chairman Emeritus.Charlie was always eager to help people. He volunteered for the American Red Cross for over 30 years, Liberty House, Easter Seals and the Salvation Army . Charlie also was recognized by Yankee Magazine as an outstanding volunteer in the State of New Hampshire.Charlie was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church located in Manchester, NH.Family members include his daughter, Barbara Houser, son-in-law, Frank Burns, grandson, Eric Burns and his wife, Lindsey, nieces, Jackie Plummer, and Cindy Cannavo and great-grandchildren, Harper, and Kendrick Burns.Charlie was predeceased by his loving wife of 57 years, Nancy and his daughter, Jill Houser Burns.SERVICES: Calling hours will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a Celebration of Charlie's Life at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 335 Smyth Road, Manchester, NH. Burial will be private. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Liberty House, 75 Baker Street, Manchester, NH 03103 or St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 335 Smyth Road, Manchester, NH 03104. Funeral Home Goodwin Funeral Home

607 Chestnut Street

Manchester , NH 03104

(603) 625-5703 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Apr. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Penn State University Salvation Army Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close