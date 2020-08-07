Charles Bowles Durgin, 98, of Plymouth, died at his home on August 5, 2020, after a period of declining health.
Born in Plymouth Hospital, in Campton, on September 19, 1921, he was the son of Paul Stephen and Gladys J. (Dinsmore) Durgin.
Charles was a life-long resident of Plymouth and was a graduate of Plymouth High School, class of 1939. He was also graduated from the former Laconia Business School, in Laconia, NH.
Charles served his country during World War II, in the Army Air Corps, joining January 23, 1942
Charles was predeceased by his wife of 35 years, Elizabeth "Betty" (Bell) Durgin, who died in 1998, and a brother George Durgin, who died in 2001.
Charles is survived by his daughters, Sandra Manson and her husband Gary of Campton, Shirley Gregory and her husband Patrick of Alexandria, AL, Barbara Conneally and her husband Michael of Auburn, NH, 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, his sister Mary Durgin of Campton, Nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Fairgrounds Road, Plymouth, on Monday, August 10th, at 10:30am. The Rev. Russell and Rev. Cynthia Petrie, pastors of the Campton Congregational Church, will officiate.
Memorial donations may be made to the Pemi-Baker Health and Hospice, 101 Boulder Point Drive, Plymouth, NH. 03264.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family with the arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com