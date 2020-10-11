Charles C. Sipe II "Clay" passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at the home of his daughter in Las Vegas, Nev.
Charles was born in Kremmling, Colo., in 1924 to the Rev. William C. Sipe and his wife Faith Agnes Houston Sipe.
Charles was predeceased by his loving wife of 41 years, Beverly Lund Sipe, as well as his daughter, Margot L. Beauchamp of Nashville, Tenn.
Charles attended school in Hollis, N.H., after the family moved east and his father took the pastor's position at the Hollis Congregational Church. His senior year was spent in Hillsborough, N.H., where in spite of his small size he was a standout on the basketball team.
Charles attended the University of N.H. as a member of the ATO fraternity before serving in the European Theater of operations during WWII with the U.S. Armed Forces. He was a gunner in the Anti-Aircraft Battalion of the Coast Artillery. His life was saved by a knee injury just before D-Day, during which 70% of his platoon was lost. After D-Day, Charles performed in a variety of engineering missions, during which he explored English pubs and danced in Covent Garden.
After his military service, Charles continued his education at Chicago University and School of the Art Institute in Chicago, then graduated from Western University State College in Gunnison, Colo.
He taught school for six years in Delta, Colo., before he returned his now family of six children to the East Coast. He then joined Sanders Associates in Nashua, N.H., where he remained for over 30 years. While there, he was a Senior Artist and for eight years supervisor of the Art and Typing department.
In 1970, he and his wife Beverly Lund Sipe, and their six children, the youngest now 10, made the extraordinary decision to take in a niece and nephew after the death of his brother William C. Sipe. Even though this family of eight was anything but wealthy, they knew they had a loving home to share with his brother's two young children. And so, they became a family of 10 overnight, taking on a two-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son.
He served on the Hollis School Board for three years, serving as Chairman for one year.
Clay had an extraordinary eye and incredible natural artistic ability. Later in life after retirement, his artistic side once again flourished, producing many beautiful paintings and drawings that his family will cherish for many years to come.
Charles lived for many happy years late in his life at Havenwood in Concord, N.H., where he played in the pool league and again became a bit of a standout. He was a coveted partner for most tournaments. He also played bridge and spent many hours working on family history and genealogy.
Surviving family members who will miss him dearly include daughter, Ann E. Luekens of Murrietta, Calif.; son, Kirk A. Sipe of NYC; daughter, Donna L. Streeter of Willets, Calif.; son, Charles C. Sipe III of West Deptford, N.J.; daughter, Gina M. Sipe-Eaton of Las Vegas, Nev.; son, Paul C. Sipe of Brookline, N.H.; and daughter, Faith A. Sipe of Belville, N.C. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Virginia C. Sipe of Merrimack, N.H., as well as 20 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and even more nieces and nephews than you can count on your fingers and toes.
There will be no calling hours. The family will hold a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
in honor of his wife Beverly Lund Sipe, and her sisters lost to cancer.