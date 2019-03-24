Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Charles D. "Chuck" Maurer, Jr., 92, died peacefully on March 18, 2019 at Bel-Air Nursing Home in Goffstown, NH. He was born in Malden, Massachusetts on July 15, 1926 to Reverend Charles D. Maurer, Sr. and Mrs. Anna (Nillson) Maurer. As a minister's son, he grew up in several locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.



Chuck enlisted in the Army Air Corps during World War II and was honorably discharged in November, 1945.



He graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a BA in History from Boston University, where he was president of his senior class. He also earned a Master's Degree in Library Science from Simmons College, Boston, and a Master's Degree in Education from Boston University. He began his career as a librarian in various locations in Ohio and New Hampshire, before becoming the Library Director at Rutland Free Library, Rutland, Vermont from 1963 until his retirement in 1987.



Chuck married Alice (Woodbury) Maurer of Keene, NH on June 4, 1954. They raised four children together. Chuck always considered nothing to be more important than his family. He was a kind and thoughtful person who valued the Golden Rule in how he interacted with other people. Chuck was an outstanding baseball pitcher throughout high school and for many years after. He was nearly signed for the Boston Red Sox organization, but was not selected because he was not quite tall enough. Chuck's many interests included baseball, distance running, swimming, telling stories, reading, listening to big band jazz and classical music, and most of all, spending time with his family and friends.



In addition to his wife of 64 years, Alice Maurer of Bedford, he is survived by his children, Robert Maurer and his wife, Martha, of West Lebanon, NH, Judy Renzella and her husband, John, of Bedford, NH, Diane Keriazes and her husband, Paul, of Bedford, NH, and Sherry Puda of Exeter, NH; his nine grandchildren, Jon Renzella, Cory Renzella, Lauren Keriazes, Robyn Keriazes, Tim Maurer, Dan Maurer, Christopher Puda, Stephen Puda, and Cameron Puda; his brother-in-law, Kenneth Woodbury; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his cousin, Joseph Hakanson of Wells, Maine, who lived for several years with Chuck's family and was like a brother to him. He was predeceased by his sister, Ann (Maurer) Craig, brother-in law John Woodbury III, and brother-in-law Richard Woodbury.



The family would like to thank the entire staff of Bel-Air Nursing Home for the exceptional care, attention and warmth they provided to Chuck during the last months of his life.



Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Charles' memory to the or a .



