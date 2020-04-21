Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles David Hanna. View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 (603)-432-2801 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles "Chuck" David Hanna, 89, of Londonderry, NH, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, in the Residence at Salem Woods in Salem, NH. He was born in Brunswick, MO on October 9, 1930, a son of the late Roy and Martha (Hartman) Hanna. Chuck as he was known, had a distinguished military career spanning for over 21 years, including 18 months in the US Army and later retiring from the US Air Force in 1969 after 18.5 years of service. He also worked as a computer programmer analyst from 1969 until he retired from Raytheon in 1992. Chuck was a longtime active member of the Lion's Club in Londonderry and served as its President in the early years of the club. Because of his many years of service, Chuck was awarded a lifetime membership in the Lions. He was also active with the Boy Scouts and served as a Scoutmaster for Troop 426. Chuck was always active and would volunteer to lend a hand to anyone who needed help. He will be remembered by many for his wonderful sense of humor and interesting stories about his travels and experiences. He loved animals, especially dogs, which the family had many of over the years.



He is survived by his daughter, Karen Flanagan of Londonderry, his son and daughter in law, Sean Hanna and Teresa Pionessa of Frisco, TX and their three children Natalie, Angelena and Matthew, his step-son, Paul Boutin of Newfane, VT, one brother, Perry "Pete" Hanna of Benton Harbor, MI and one sister, Nelda Pearson of Prescott, AZ, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife, Mary Hanna in 1987 and his second wife Joanne Hanna in 2007. Chuck was also predeceased by his sisters Margaret Anne Hanaway, Helen Gillies and Betty Jo Scherhoff, as well as his son in law Michael Flanagan.



There are no calling hours. Private graveside services will be held at the Glenwood Cemetery in Londonderry. Memorial contributions may be made to the Londonderry Lions Club. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry are handling the arrangements.





