Charles E. Bamberg
1931 - 2020
Charles Edmund Bamberg (Charlie), 88, of Manchester, NH, formerly of Reading, MA, died May 24, 2020 at The Manor at Birch Hill in Manchester, NH. He was born on December 29, 1931 in Somerville, MA, the son of Charles B. and Ada B. He was the husband of the late B. Carol (Anderson) Bamberg. They were married on September 19, 1953 in Stoneham, MA.

He joined the Plumber's Union Local 12 in Massachusetts in 1965 and proudly worked as a plumber and as an instructor for apprentice plumbers seeking their journeyman and masters license. In the mid-1970's Charlie transitioned to a teaching career at Greater Lowell Vocational Technical High School in Tyngsborough, MA where he taught plumbing.

Charlie will be best remembered for his kind heart, welcoming spirit, and dedication to his students, friends and family.

Charlie is survived by three children, Janet Bamberg, Lisa Laham, and Kurt Bamberg; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Michienzi, Shirley Garside, Jean Johnson, Cathy Minichiello, Alice Bond and Julie Stobo; many beloved nieces and nephews.

No formal services will be held at this time. Burial will be private. The family is planning a celebration of Charlie's life in the future when family and friends can once again gather. Those who wish may make a memorial contribution in Charlie's name to the Birch Hill Benevolent Fund, 200 Alliance Way, Manchester, NH 03102. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, NH. To read more about Charlie's life, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.




Published in Union Leader on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
May 30, 2020
The world lost a wonderful man. Rest in peace Uncle Charlie.
Anne Moranville
Family
May 30, 2020
Lisa, our deepest condolences for your loss. I remember visiting once and headed us to be quiet because he had to get early to teach a class, for which we was very proud and honored. He was a great guy. Love demetra and Andy Papas
Andy & Demetra Papas
Family Friend
May 30, 2020
Kurt & family: Very sorry for you loss. Charlie was a super nice guy I had the pleasure of associating with him for many years in Reading & also coached you many years ago in Reading Youth
hockey. Our prayers are with you and stay healthy & happy. Charlie will always be remembered. Sincerely, Guy & Roberta Lachapelle.
Guy Lachapelle
May 29, 2020
Our deepest sympathies in the loss of Charlie.
Carol & Michael Salerno
May 29, 2020
I will always love the memories I have of talking with Uncle Charlie at Mom and Dad's in Florida and my visit with him in NH. I love you Uncle Charlie. Your strength and love will always be remembered.
Jean Wilson
Family
May 29, 2020
Our loving thoughts and prayers are with you all at this most difficult time.❤
Carolyn Johnson
Family Friend
May 29, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. He is an amazing man
Dawn Stevens
Friend
