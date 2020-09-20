Dad, It's so hard to believe your gone. I still have your birthday card on my desk ready to mail out. Dad I Love you, I always loved you and I know in my heart you loved me to. What I wouldn't do to have made it to the nursing home before you passed away to hug you one more time and tell you I loved you. To hear you tell me one more silly joke and hear you laugh. I will miss you every day, i will think of you everyday as I always did and some day we will meet again. Until then I love you so much and I will miss you always !!

Debbie Digloria

Family