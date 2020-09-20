Charles E. Dennis, 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, September 10th, after a brief illness at the Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center. Charles was born in Manchester, NH, on September 18th, 1935, the son of the late Charles E. and Ernestine Dennis.
He was educated in the local school systems before joining the service. Charles was a proud veteran, having served in the Air Force during the Korean War as a loadmaster on a C130 Aircraft. He was honored with having been selected Airman of the month twice. Charles was a 43-year member of the American Legion, Henry J. Sweeney Post 2.
Charles was dedicated to his faith and loved his Church. He was a long-time member of the New Life Church in Raymond, NH. He also served for many years as Chaplain for the Candia Fire Department. Charles spent over 14 years dedicated to the care of his disabled brother, Ronald, who he loved very much.
Charles was a man of many talents, but his first love was working with wood. He was destined to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather as a self-employed woodworker and craftsman, which he did for over 45 years.
Charles had many good friends, and he enjoyed his mornings surrounded by his buddies at Dunkin's, followed by his daily trips to the airport with his dog Luke to watch the airplanes take off.
He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Digloria, and her husband Mike of Allenstown, his two sons, Timothy Randlett and his wife Cindy from Derry, and Christopher Dennis and his wife Theresa of Savannah, GA. He is also survived by his two brothers, Robert and Ronald of Manchester, and several nephews and nieces. He also leaves behind his companion and best friend, his dog, Luke. He was predeceased by his wife, Charlotte (Avery), and a son, Brian Randlett.
SERVICES: A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 10:00 - 12:00 Noon at Cremation Society of NH, 243 Hanover Street, in Manchester. A memorial service will follow at 12 Noon in the chapel. Committal prayers and interment will follow at Auburn Village Cemetery in Auburn, NH.
Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
The family wants to extend their gratitude to the staff and the entire Villa Crest family for the love and care shown to Charlie during his brief stay.
Cremation Society of NH is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com