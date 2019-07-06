On July 2, 2019, Charles Emil Sova, aged 91, died peacefully following a long illness. Charles (Charlie) was born on May 23, 1928, to Charles John Sova and Alice (Curry) Sova in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Charlie graduated from Roger Ludlow High School in Fairfield, Connecticut, served in the Army, and then graduated with a B.S. in Mathematics from Fairfield University. Charlie served many professional roles in information systems and administration including for Avco, Converse, Touche Ross & Co, and in leadership roles at several New Hampshire state agencies including the Liquor Commission and the Department of Safety. His commitment to public service was evident in his many years of service to the Town of Orange, where he served in nearly every role possible including Selectmen, Planning Board Chair, and Moderator; as a longtime member of the Mascoma Valley School District School Board; and as a two-time member of the NH House of Representatives. Charlie and his wife, Edith, raised two daughters while enjoying their property in Orange, NH, hiking, caring for horses, and being engaged in the town's social activities. In retirement, Charlie continued to enjoy being active, politically engaged, and traveling to Florida. Known for his quick wit, dry sense of humor, and no-nonsense approach to politics, Charlie thoroughly enjoyed his family, caring for his property, and his elected positions. He is survived by his wife, Edith, and their daughters Sarah and Margaret. Charlie's sister, Florence Braun, predeceased him.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family.
Published in Union Leader on July 6, 2019