Charles F. Kinerson, 95, of North Haverhill, NH, formerly of Danville, Vt. a WWII Veteran entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 10, 2018. He was born in Peacham, Vt. on March 29, 1923 to Charles Raymond and Elizabeth (Scott) Kinerson.
Survived by: brother-in-law, Thomas Hall; a son, David R. (June E.) Kinerson; daughters: Kitty (Carl) Thresher, and Barbara Lohman; daughter-in-law, Lise Kinerson.
During his final years Charles resided at the Grafton County Nursing Home in North Haverhill, New Hampshire.
The viewing will be held at Sayles Funeral home, 525 Summer Street, St. Johnsbury, Vt. on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 1- 2 p.m. The funeral will follow shortly after the viewing. The interment will be at the Danville Green Cemetery following the funeral. A full obituary may be viewed at www.saylesfh.com
Published in Union Leader on May 11, 2019