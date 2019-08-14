Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

CONCORD - Charles F. "Sonny" Martel, of Concord, passed away Aug. 10, 2019, in his home with his wife, daughters and friend Bonnie by his side.



Born on June 17, 1933, he was the son of Charles and Irene (Beck) Martel of Concord.



He attended Concord schools.



Sonny started his career in home medical equipment at 17 years of age workiing for A. Perly Fitch Co. in Concord. Later, he worked for Gilman Brothers, Total Med and Naults Pharmacy. Eventually, Sonny started Martel's Self Care Products Inc., helping many in need.



He received his 50-year pin from Horace Chase Lodge #72 in Penacook. Sonny was also a member of Jewel Lodge #94 in Suncook and the Bektash Shriners in Concord.



Married to his high school sweetheart, Bettie Bresaw, in June 1952, the couple recently celebrated their anniversary of 67 beautiful years in Ogunquit, Maine, with family.



Sonny and Bettie enjoyed many vacations to Alaska, Hawaii, cruises with his children and their families over many years. He loved being in his Roadtrek Motorhome, fishing, lobster feeds at their pool and being with his family and friends. And, YES, ice cream: "Any kind and Anytime". Dad was a positive, strong man and had a huge influence on our family and anyone who knew him. He always said with a big smile when we left his home "Peace be with you" and now we are saying "Peace be with you too, Dad."



In addition to his wife, Bettie, family members include his "Charlie's Angels", Valerie L. Elliott (husband David), Vanessa L. Plourde (husband Wayne), Virene L. Nelson (husband Rick); seven grandchildren, Christa Chapman (Andy), Ian Elliott (Debby), Janel Barry (Jeff), Josclyn Alway, Justin Plourde, Eric Nelson (Whitney), and Gregg Nelson (Kristyn); 14 great-grandchildren; special friends Bonnie "Vonnie" and Steven Beyer; his brothers, Robert Martel and Norman Martel; his mother-in-law, Dora R. Bresaw; special sister-in-law, Marlene Fritz (Arthur); and many friends and relatives.



Sonny is predeceased by his sister, Marjorie Asby; and grandson, Adam A. Plourde.



SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Friday, Aug. 16, at 10:30 a.m. in Pembroke Congregational Church, 301 Pembroke St., Pembroke. There will be a committal service in Blossom Hill Cemetery, 207 N. State St., Concord, following the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fla. 33607.



Special thanks to the Concord VNA Home Care Hospice, Vicky, Amy and Brittany. THE BEST!



Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at



