Charles F. "Chuck" Tuson passed away at his home on Sunday, Nov. 1 from cancer at the age of 80.He was born on January 17, 1940 in Darby, PA to Francis and Helen Tuson. He graduated from Ridley Township High School in 1957 and then immediately entered the U.S. Navy serving as an electronics technician. Following active duty, Chuck worked as a subcontractor on Ballistic Missile Early Warning System in Thule, Greenland above the Arctic Circle for 18 months. He returned to work in Princeton, NJ and married Doris V. Spiegel on August 24, 1963.Chuck worked for several employers in New York, Missouri and finally in the greater Boston area working on beam plasma interaction devices, installing, servicing and operating scanning electron microscopes, and working with x-ray diffraction and spectroscopy equipment.In the 1980's, Chuck began working in Nashua at Sanders/Lockheed as a failure analyst, having expertise both in semiconductors and metallurgy. He retired from Analytical Answers in Woburn, MA in 2002 as a Principal Engineer, despite having never obtained a college degree.Chuck was most proud of raising, alongside Doris, their six children, and spending time with their eight grandchildren. They settled in Hooksett in 1972 and were married 57 years. For the last four years Chuck lived near his daughter Gwen, in White River Junction, VT receiving care at the WRJ VA hospital.Chuck was an active member of the Hooksett Lions Club from the late 1980's onward. As a model train enthusiast, he founded the Hooksett Lions Club Model Train Show in 1996, which became the organization's largest fundraiser. For over 20 years he volunteered for the Salvation Army ringing bells every holiday. Playing Santa was a joy for him. He was a lifelong learner and avid reader.Chuck is predeceased by his parents and brother George.He is survived by his wife Doris; his children, Mark, Keith, Gwen and son-in-law Leonard Morse, Brian and his partner Debra, Earl and daughter-in-law Alice, Jean Gallagher and son-in-law Eric; eight grandchildren, Thomas, Ty, Alexander, Andrew, Aidan, Stanley, Gabriella and Sara; brother, Tom and sister-in-law Sonja; sister-in-law, Fran and a number of nieces and nephews..Services will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Hooksett Lions Club or Hooksett Historical Society in Chuck's memory.To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome