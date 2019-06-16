Essex Jct - Charles G. Barry Sr., 76, of Essex Junction, VT passed peacefully at the UVMMC on May 24th, 2019 with his family by his side. Chuck was born on February 1st, 1943 in Manchester, NH, the son of Joseph Matthew Barry and Dallas (Seavey) Barry. He attended Manchester, NH schools and later moved to Vermont, settling in Essex Jct. with his wife Madeline and three sons.



Chuck worked at IBM from 1978 to 2002 before retiring. In 1985, he joined the Essex Junction Fire Dept. (EJFD) and actively served his community for 34 years, up until his final days. EJFD became a big part of his life as well as his family's lives



Chuck is survived by his wife, Madeleine (Couture) Barry, his sons Charles Barry Jr and wife, Paula of Charlotte, Kenneth Barry and girlfriend, Lynn St. Louis of Essex Jct, his grandchildren Christopher Barry and wife, Samantha (Lane) Barry of Charlotte, Priscilla Barry-Gillilan and husband Alec Robinson of Jeffersonville, Heather Aube and boyfriend Walter Hammond of Orange, NH, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Michael, parents Joseph M. and Dallas, his sister Sandra, brother Joseph.

