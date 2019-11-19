Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Memorial service 11:00 AM The First Church 14 Laban Ainsworth Way Jaffrey , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Charles was a proud Jaffrey native born on Aug. 15, 1930, to Axel H. and Anna (Johansson) Hamilton.



He was a graduate of Conant High School, the University of New Hampshire, and in 1956, Tufts Medical School.



Charles then served as a



During his year of residency at the VA Hospital in Milwaukee, Wis., he married Sylvia Barnaby, whom he had met in Cambridge, Mass. In 1964, Charles returned to Jaffrey where he established a surgical and general medical practice. He regularly made house calls before retiring in 1999.



His life was grounded in the principles of hard work and self-reliance, and he had a profound admiration of the natural world. He treasured the companionship of his family's English mastiffs. Next to family gatherings he was happiest outdoors splitting and stacking wood.



Charles was a voracious reader of history and political philosophy. He found great joy in the arts, including opera, Broadway, and the silver screen. He was an expert on Frank Lloyd Wright.



He also participated in many Jaffrey civic organizations.



Family members include his wife of 58 years, Sylvia; his daughters, Cynthia Rouvalis and her husband Mark of Concord, and Alyssa Shooshan and her husband Joel Maiola of Bedford; his son, Erik Hamilton and his wife Lisa of Boston, Mass.; three grandchildren, Maria and Peter Rouvalis, and Kate Shooshan; and his sister-in-law, Cynthia Eaves Hamilton of Jaffrey.



In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by his siblings, Erik "Harry" Hamilton in 1945, John H. Hamilton in 2002, Mary C. Hamilton in 2010 and Arthur H. Hamilton in 2019.



.



SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Thursday, Nov. 21, at 11 a.m. in First Church, 14 Laban Ainsworth Way, Jaffrey. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a Jaffrey organization of one's choice.



To share memories or condolences, please visit his memorial page at







JAFFREY - Charles H. Hamilton, MD, 89, of Jaffrey, died on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in his home after a period of failing health during which he was lovingly cared for by his devoted family.Charles was a proud Jaffrey native born on Aug. 15, 1930, to Axel H. and Anna (Johansson) Hamilton.He was a graduate of Conant High School, the University of New Hampshire, and in 1956, Tufts Medical School.Charles then served as a U.S. Navy physician aboard the USNS Geiger.During his year of residency at the VA Hospital in Milwaukee, Wis., he married Sylvia Barnaby, whom he had met in Cambridge, Mass. In 1964, Charles returned to Jaffrey where he established a surgical and general medical practice. He regularly made house calls before retiring in 1999.His life was grounded in the principles of hard work and self-reliance, and he had a profound admiration of the natural world. He treasured the companionship of his family's English mastiffs. Next to family gatherings he was happiest outdoors splitting and stacking wood.Charles was a voracious reader of history and political philosophy. He found great joy in the arts, including opera, Broadway, and the silver screen. He was an expert on Frank Lloyd Wright.He also participated in many Jaffrey civic organizations.Family members include his wife of 58 years, Sylvia; his daughters, Cynthia Rouvalis and her husband Mark of Concord, and Alyssa Shooshan and her husband Joel Maiola of Bedford; his son, Erik Hamilton and his wife Lisa of Boston, Mass.; three grandchildren, Maria and Peter Rouvalis, and Kate Shooshan; and his sister-in-law, Cynthia Eaves Hamilton of Jaffrey.In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by his siblings, Erik "Harry" Hamilton in 1945, John H. Hamilton in 2002, Mary C. Hamilton in 2010 and Arthur H. Hamilton in 2019.SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Thursday, Nov. 21, at 11 a.m. in First Church, 14 Laban Ainsworth Way, Jaffrey. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a Jaffrey organization of one's choice.To share memories or condolences, please visit his memorial page at www.cournoyerfh.com Published in Union Leader on Nov. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close