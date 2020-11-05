Charles J. Dockery, 90, of Hooksett, died Oct. 22, 2020, at Pleasant View Retirement Community after a period of declining health.
He was born on Jan. 12, 1930, in New Jersey and lived in Brooklyn, N.Y., during his youth. Charlie attended a technical high school, where he found his passion in electrical engineering. He often told stories of working the switchboard at Radio City Music Hall and watching in awe as the Rockettes rushed on and off the stage.
Charlie served in the U.S. Army and then moved into the private sector with Arma Corporation (New York), Federal Signal Company (Chicago), Kollsman Inc. (Merrimack), Raytheon Company (Manchester), and started his own consulting firm, Hearthside Management Company.
During Charlie's career, he was part of the "moon mission," working on navigation systems to get the first man on the moon. He oversaw U.S. defense missile projects, worked closely with Boeing to supply altimeters for new aircraft, and specialized in Marine navigation systems as President of Raytheon.
During his many career moves, Charlie's wife Ann would take the lead and find the perfect home for them to settle in for their next adventure. He was predeceased by his wife, Ann Dockery, in 2012.
Charlie's true passions were aviation and NASCAR racing. He had his pilot's license and often flew to East Coast races, combining his two hobbies in one trip.
Charlie was a well-loved, frequent customer of The Pizza Man in Hooksett, N.H., where he made many friends during his almost daily visits for dinner and conversation. He formed a special bond with server Crystal Cyr, who watched over him.
SVC Burial will be on Friday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements. To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com
