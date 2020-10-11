1/1
Charles John Daly
1982 - 2020
Charles "CJ" Daly passed on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Mass General Hospital in Boston as the result of an automobile accident. Born on June 26, 1982 in Midwest City, Oklahoma, Charles is survived by his wife, Rebecca Delude Daly and the following family members; brother Walter Daly, III and wife Samantha, sister April Engleking and husband Ricky, five nephews, and mother-in-law Irene Delude and sister-in-law Elizabeth Delude. He was predeceased by his parents Walter Daly, II and Cheryl Shoemake.

Charles worked as an Assembly Technician. In his spare time he enjoyed visiting the White Mountains of NH and the beach. Playing disc golf and Dragon Ball Tournaments were great activities to him. Best of all, was spending time with his fur baby "Molly".

Some individuals are blessed with long lives and others leave their mark in a shorter amount of time. Charles, at the age of 38, gave the greatest gift of all - he was an organ donor. His heart, liver, kidneys and tissue were all given as donations. Though his family is heartbroken at this sudden and devastating loss, they take comfort in knowing that other families might receive life saving news for their loved ones.

Charles's family has elected not to hold services at this time. A Memorial Service may be held at a later date. They request that Charles be remembered by making donations to either New England Donor Services online at www.NEDS.org or checks made payable to New England Donor Services and mailed to 60 1st Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451 or Manchester Animal Shelter online at www.manchesteranimalshelter.org or checks made payable to Manchester Animal Shelter and mailed to 490 Dunbarton Road Manchester, NH 03102. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com.


Published in Union Leader on Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
October 10, 2020
Becky & Family,
My family and I send our deepest condolences for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Steve & Suann Aubut
Steve Aubut
Coworker
