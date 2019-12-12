Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr Charles "Charlie" Jones PharmD. View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 (603)-432-2801 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Holy Cross Church 87 Hampstead Road Derry , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DERRY - Dr. Charles "Charlie" Jones, PharmD, 29, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in his Derry home.



Born in Portsmouth Naval Hospital, Portsmouth, Va., on Jan. 17, 1990, he was the son of Jeffrey W. and Mary B. (Presswood) Jones.



In 2006, he earned the rank of Eagle Scout as a member of Troop 405. In 2008, he graduated from Pinkerton Academy in Derry.



Captain Charles Jones was an officer in the Vermont National Guard and began his National Guard career when he enlisted into the Vermont Army National Guard in January of 2009. A Norwich Academy cadet at the time, he completed Basic Combat Training and was awarded a full Norwich Army ROTC Cadet Scholarship. He completed his bachelor of science degree in biology from Norwich University and commissioned as an armor officer in May of 2012. Shortly after graduation, he attended and graduated from Armor Officer School and the Army Mountain Warfare School becoming a Military Mountaineer.



He served as a Reconnaissance Platoon Leader in Blackjack Troop, 1st Squadron, 172nd Cavalry Regiment (Mountain) from 2012 to 2016 and Executive Officer and Plans Officer in Hatchet Troop from 2016 to 2018. He was a member of the Order of the Spur, earning his Silver Spurs in 2013.



He finished his service as an Operations Officer assigned to Headquarters, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain).



His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal (2), Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal (3) with bronze hourglass, National Defense Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Vermont National Guard Good Conduct Ribbon, Vermont National Guard Duty Ribbon (3), Vermont National Guard Service Ribbon, Vermont National Guard Professional Development Ribbon (2), Vermont National Guard Active Duty Training Ribbon, Vermont National Guard Career Service Ribbon (10 years), and the Army Mountain Warfare Ram's Head.



While actively leading and inspiring his troops as an officer in the National Guard, Charlie enrolled in Post Graduate Pharmacy School and spent four additional grueling years studying. In 2018, Charlie graduated from the University of New England School of Pharmacy earning his degree as a Doctor of Pharmacology.



Charlie was exceptional as a combat arms officer at every echelon, including platoon, troop, squadron, and brigade. His tireless work ethic, calm demeanor under pressure, and commitment to mentorship of his subordinates set him apart as a leader. He stood amongst the best examples of a true citizen-soldier, with commendable contributions to the military and society as a whole.



In addition to his parents of Derry, family members include his brother, Robert L. Jones and his significant other Juliann Losciuto of East Bridgewater, Mass.; his sister, Kathryn M. Jones and her fiance Megan Perkins of Fitzwilliam; his paternal grandparents, Robert and Lili Jones of Venice, Fla.; aunts and uncles, Teresa Presswood and Rodney Ramsey, Karen and John Johnson, Keith and Denise Presswood, and Lloyd and Lynn Presswood; and many close cousins and relatives.



With Stetson dawned, spurs attached and saber by his side, we have no doubt Charlie is on his way to Fiddlers' Green.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Dec. 15, from 2 to 6 p.m. in Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. from Holy Cross Church, 87 Hampstead Road, Derry. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, East Derry.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fisher House of Boston in memory of Charles M. Jones



Published in Union Leader on Dec. 12, 2019





