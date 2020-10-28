1/1
Charles Joseph Mitchell
Charles Joseph Mitchell died October 26 at the Birches in Concord, NH where he spent the last 3 1/2 years. He considered Pembroke his home after living there for over 50 years.

Born on November 10, 1929, to Arthur and Louise (Donahue) Mitchell, Charlie was raised in Concord and Lincoln, NH as well as Kittery, Maine. After graduating from Traip Academy in Maine, he received his education degree from Keene State College in 1952 and his M.Ed. from University of Connecticut. He proudly taught 5th grade in a condemned auditorium in Tilton, NH. He also taught in Springfield, VT. In 1966, he moved to New Hampshire and worked at the NH Department of Education. He was a counselor at New Hampshire College (now SNHU) from 1968 until his retirement in 1995. Charlie served on many boards and committees including the Pembroke Historical Society, Pembroke School Board, Pine Haven Boys Center, the education department of the State Prison, the Pembroke Town Library committee and he served as the Assistant Town Moderator in Pembroke.

Charlie is predeceased by his wife Shirley (2013).

He is survived by his daughters Brenda Mitchell of Pembroke, Susan Mitchell Cowan and her husband, Jack, of Chichester, and Ellen Mitchell of Barnstead; his son, Kevin Mitchell and his partner, Terri, of Belmont; grandsons Tylor and Kyle, and great grandchildren, Kylor, Avah and Lejla. Charlie also leaves his brother, Arthur, of Florida; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A walk-through visitation will be held on Friday, October 30th from 4 to 6 P.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main St. in Pembroke. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 31st at 11 A.M. in St. John the Baptist Church in Allenstown. Burial will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery. In accordance with state and local guidelines all attendees must wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing as directed in the funeral home and in church. As a tribute to Charlie's long and happy life, the family requests that those attending visitation or the service wear colorful clothing in his honor. Additionally, after Charlie's retirement he "retired" his ties: gentlemen, you may retire your ties as well! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlie's name to Pine Haven Boys Center, 133 River Road, Allenstown, NH 03275. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com


Published in Union Leader on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Petit-Roan Funeral Home
167 Main Street
Pembroke, NH 03275
(603) 485-9573
