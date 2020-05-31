Charles Kyle Perkins, 66 years old died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Hillsborough County Nursing Home due to a Covid-19. Born April 11, 1954, in Nashua, the son of Joseph Kyle Perkins and Helen Barnard Perkins. Kyle was a longtime resident of Manchester. Kyle was a member of the Main Street Mission Church where he worshiped with friends. He is survived by his sisters: Roberta L Ulricson and her husband C Bruce Ulricson, Virginia (Ginger) Chandler, Susan K Perkins. Nephews: LTC Davis K Ulricson, Graham Hamby, James K Chandler. 2 Grand nieces, and 2 Grand nephews.Graveside Service to be scheduled at a later date.