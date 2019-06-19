MANCHESTER - Charles P. "Chuck" Walsh, 79, of Manchester, died June 17, 2019, after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester on Sept. 22, 1939, he was the son of James and Norma (Senter) Walsh. Raised in Manchester, he resided in Londonderry for 20 years before returning to the Queen City.
Chuck graduated from Manchester High School Central. He earned an associate degree in accounting from New Hampshire College.
During the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
A successful businessman, Chuck enjoyed the day-to-day operations of owning Tire Service Center, Inc. for 38 years.
Chuck devoted his time and talents to youth baseball. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother whose family was the center of his life. He will be remembered for his quick wit and friendly smile. Chuck will be deeply missed and his memory held dear by his family and friends.
Family members include his wife of 53 years, Joyce (Noyes) Walsh; a son, Christopher Walsh of Londonderry; two daughters, Kimberly Dumont, and Tracey Pineault and her husband, Jerry, all of Manchester; five grandchildren, Matthew, Riley, Sidney, Jaymie, and Krissey; four great-grandchildren; a brother, David Walsh of Florida; and nieces and nephews.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday, June 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.
A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 6 p.m.
Burial with military honors will take place in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, at a later date.
For more information, please visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on June 19, 2019