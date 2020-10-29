Charles Robert Beaulieu, 94, passed away on October 26, 2020, at the Edgewood Centre in Portsmouth, NH, following a brief illness. Bob was born on March 19, 1926, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, to Joseph Thomas Beaulieu and Blanche Irene Beaulieu. He is predeceased by his wife, Irene, his parents, three siblings, Thomas, Therese, and Mary Olive.
Bob was a 1946 graduate of Massachusetts's Maritime Academy, where he studied marine engineering. He then served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Naval Reserves. Bob married Irene Clara Bentley on April 5, 1947, in Brighton, Massachusetts. Together they raised their six children.
Bob made his career as a fire safety inspector, working for Insurance Services Office. Bob was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, skeet and target shooting, and crow hunting.
Bob is survived by his children, David Beaulieu of Enfield, NH, Diane Palac (Bob) of Canaan, NH, Nancy Carr of Belmont, NH, Barbara Normandin (Mike) of Belmont, NH, Susan Noon (Chip) of Durham, NH and Elaine Cartier (Gary) of Belmont, NH. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He loved and enjoyed being with his family and friends. He loved hearing of everyone's adventures and stories.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the temporary chapel in the Corpus Christi Parish Center, 845 Woodbury Avenue, Portsmouth, NH 03801. All CDC Covid-19 guidelines must be followed for social distancing and wearing face masks. Bob will be interred alongside his wife at the New Hampshire State Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.
To view Bob's online tribute, visit www.CSNH.com
