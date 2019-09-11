PLYMOUTH - Charles Robert McLoud, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in his Plymouth home.
Born in Thornton on May 10, 1933, he was the son of the late Merlond McLoud and Martha (Kimball) McLoud. He lived most of his life on Fairgrounds Road in Plymouth.
In 1951, he graduated from Plymouth High School. He attended the University of New Hampshire, Thompson School of Agriculture, where he met his beloved wife, Lois Ricker of Loudon.
As a U.S. Army veteran, deputy fire warden for more than 50 years, and Grafton County snowmobile trails adviser and groomer, Charles was committed to his country and community.
Charles worked for his father, M.E. McLoud & Sons Construction Co. before he founded C.R. McLoud & Sons, a chainsaw sales and repair company that thrived before he retired in 2001.
He was an avid gardener, fisherman and snowmobiler.
Family members include his devoted wife of 65 years; his daughter, Debra McLoud of Concord; his sons, Francis McLoud and his wife Karen, and Robbie McLoud, all of Plymouth; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Sept. 15, from 2 to 5 p.m. in Mayhew Funeral Homes, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth.
A celebration of life is planned for Monday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. in United Methodist Church, 334 Fairgrounds Road, with a reception to follow. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.
www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 11, 2019