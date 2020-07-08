Charles "Charlie" R. Towne Jr., 90, passed away on October 29, 2019 at the Rockingham County Nursing Home, Brentwood, NH. He was born August 29, 1929 in Quincy, MA, son of the late Charles R. Towne Sr. and Lillian (Beaton) Towne.
Charlie grew up on a dairy farm in Auburn, one of two sons in the family. He graduated from Manchester Central and NH Technical Institute. On June 27, 1954, Charlie married the love of his life, Helen Hardy. Charlie served in the Air National Guard and was called to active duty serving in the Korean War with the Eastern Air Defense. He was an Electrical Design Engineer for 40 years employed by Anchor Electric in Manchester. While in his 50's, Charlie was very proud that he earned his Certificate in CAD (Computer Aided Design) graduating with honors. Charlie and Helen were longtime residents of Auburn and Charlie served over ten years as an Auburn Volunteer Fireman.
Music played an integral part in Charlie's life as it led him to meet his wife and many fond memories with the kids at home was based on music fun. He was the lead guitarist and singer with the Merrimack Valley Boys. Charlie also had a large beautiful rose garden which was the envy of the neighborhood. He was an avid gardener, enjoyed doing yard work, he raised ornamental pheasants and he was known to be able to fix anything. The family fondly recalled that Charlie on their two week vacations spent at home would transform the yard into a sports arena ranging from a golf course, kickball field, horseshoe pits, and on and on. Charlie was very athletic and he "always seemed to win" when playing games with his family. Above all else, family was his priority and Helen was his queen. Also, he was an avid sports fan, enjoying the NE teams, but he held a devotion to Peyton Manning and the University of Tennessee.
Charlie is survived by his wife with whom he celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with in June 2019, Helen Towne, daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Bernard Ott, daughter, Barbara Towne, 2 grandchildren, Tiffany Hemphill and her husband, Seth and Rosemary Ott. He was predeceased by his brother, William Towne.
There are no calling hours.
A private graveside service at the Longmeadow Cemetery, Auburn, NH will be held for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the NH Audubon Society, 84 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH 03301.
