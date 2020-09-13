Charles Roy Mercer, 91, of Sunapee, NH formerly of Cambridge and Lexington, MA died on September 10, 2020. Born August 17, 1929, son of the late Charles and Fannie (French) Mercer. Beloved husband of Ellen Cady Mercer of Sunapee, NH. Charles attended Cambridge Public Schools and graduated from Northeastern in 1963. Charles proudly served in the Army during the Occupation of Germany and Army Reserves, being honorably discharged. He worked at MIT Lincoln Lab and MITRE Corporation until retiring in 1988 after more than 25 years.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ellen; children, Maryellen Mercer Sicco, Lauriann Mercer Tambone (Mark Gallicchio), Robert Mercer (Kathleen); his grandchildren, who were a great blessing to him, Janis, Michael (Samantha), Melissa (Marc), James, Rebecca (Shaun), Olivia, Casey, and Shannon. So meaningful to him was his chance to know and love his great granddaughter, Harper Grace; and his many nieces and nephews who were a large part of his life. He so loved his in-laws, Rev. Dr. Morley Hodder, Janet Mercer, and Beatrice and William Haynes.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Lake Sunapee United Methodist Church, 9 Lower Main Street, Sunapee, NH. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Westview Cemetery, 520 Bedford Street, Lexington, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Milford United Methodist Church, 327 N. River Rd. Milford, NH 03055 or Lake Sunapee United Methodist Church, 9 Lower Main St. Sunapee, NH 03782.
