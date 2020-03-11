Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles T. "Moose" Rosmus. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Boscawen 172 King Street Boscawen , NH 03303 (603)-622-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles T. Rosmus, 72, passed away peacefully on March 5,2020 from cancer.



Charles or known to his friends and family as Moose, was born on August 8,1947 and was the son of Raymond S Rosmus and Anita (Steger) (Rosmus) Lagasse. He was predeceased by his loving wife of over 50 years Estella F. (Torrey) Rosmus and his daughter Torrey Anna (Rosmus) Demanche, and his brother Ronald R. Rosmus.



Charles was survived by his 3 sons, Raymond J. Rosmus of Williston, ND, Charles D. Rosmus of Deering NH, and Christopher A. Rosmus and his wife Kim of Somersworth NH, and his son-in-law Tim Demanche of Nashua NH. he was also survived by his brothers Raymond Rosmus of Hemet CA, and Michael Rosmus of MN, and his sisters Mary Jane Perusse of Nashua NH, and Ronalda and her husband Pat Buckley of NH.



Charles was also survived by his 7 grand-children and 2 great grand-children who he enjoyed spending time with very much.



He was also survived by his brother-in-law Lester W. Torrey and his wife Annette of RI, and his sister-in-laws Jessie Guay of NH, Kathy Boucher of VT, Carol and her husban Armand of VA, Diane Gratz and her husban Gary of FL, Dawn Bureau and her husband Peter of NH, along with many nieces and nephews and cousins.



Charles was a former employee of Osram Sylvania of Hillsboro NH, and he enjoyed his hunting, and working around his small farm in Deering NH, along with his occasional trips to the casino with family and friends.



The Family is planning on holding a Celebration of life gathering some time in the late spring or early summer, for more information please contact his son Charles in Deering NH. at



Charles T. Rosmus, 72, passed away peacefully on March 5,2020 from cancer.Charles or known to his friends and family as Moose, was born on August 8,1947 and was the son of Raymond S Rosmus and Anita (Steger) (Rosmus) Lagasse. He was predeceased by his loving wife of over 50 years Estella F. (Torrey) Rosmus and his daughter Torrey Anna (Rosmus) Demanche, and his brother Ronald R. Rosmus.Charles was survived by his 3 sons, Raymond J. Rosmus of Williston, ND, Charles D. Rosmus of Deering NH, and Christopher A. Rosmus and his wife Kim of Somersworth NH, and his son-in-law Tim Demanche of Nashua NH. he was also survived by his brothers Raymond Rosmus of Hemet CA, and Michael Rosmus of MN, and his sisters Mary Jane Perusse of Nashua NH, and Ronalda and her husband Pat Buckley of NH.Charles was also survived by his 7 grand-children and 2 great grand-children who he enjoyed spending time with very much.He was also survived by his brother-in-law Lester W. Torrey and his wife Annette of RI, and his sister-in-laws Jessie Guay of NH, Kathy Boucher of VT, Carol and her husban Armand of VA, Diane Gratz and her husban Gary of FL, Dawn Bureau and her husband Peter of NH, along with many nieces and nephews and cousins.Charles was a former employee of Osram Sylvania of Hillsboro NH, and he enjoyed his hunting, and working around his small farm in Deering NH, along with his occasional trips to the casino with family and friends.The Family is planning on holding a Celebration of life gathering some time in the late spring or early summer, for more information please contact his son Charles in Deering NH. at [email protected] To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com Published in Union Leader on Mar. 11, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close