Charles Thomas Holt
1946 - 2020
Charles Thomas Holt, 74, of Manchester, was granted eternal peace on Friday August, 28, 2020. He had battled COPD for years longer than his doctors expected. His family is saddened but also comforted that he is no longer in pain. Born on May 9, 1946, he was the son of the late Thomas and Lucille (Baroody) Holt. He was a brother to Joan Gannon of Manasquan, NJ, the late Maureen Becker of Manchester, the late Carolyn Holt, the late Marilyn Holt, and the late James Holt of Manchester.

Tom (as he was known), proudly served his country in the U.S. Army until he was honorably discharged in 1971, where he received several honors including the Bronze Star. He served as member of the Disabled Americans Veterans club and took yearly camping trips with fellow members. Tom enjoyed trips to lay in the sun at Hampton Beach. He loved watching many sports with friends and most recently with his brother-in-law. Though Tom was a quiet man, those who knew him genuinely cared for him and enjoyed his company. Tom was especially fond of his seven grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Holt of Manchester, his daughters Kimberly Hennessey of Center Barnstead, Nicole Gagne of Plymouth, MA and his son Kevin Holt of Kingston. He is also survived by his grandchildren Dylan and Meghan Hennessey, Colin, Riley, and Tessa Holt, Tyler and Madison Gagne.

A visitation will be held on Friday September 11th 2020 between 8:30am-9:30am at McHugh Funeral Home located at 283 Hanover St. Manchester NH 03103, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at St. Joseph's Cathedral located at 145 Lowell St. Manchester NH 03104. Immediately followed by a burial at 12pm at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery located at 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen, NH, 03303. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Liberty House NH, supporting homeless and struggling veterans. (LibertyHousenh.org).




Published in Union Leader on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
McHugh Funeral Home
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Cathedral
SEP
11
Burial
12:00 PM
New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery
McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service
283 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 031044920
6036220962
September 7, 2020
So sorry for your loss Tom was a good friend to us he will be missed
Ron and Noreen Forest
Friend
September 6, 2020
Many many memories from the time you were an alter boy and I was in the choir and your mother played the organ may you rest in peace fly high my friend you will never be forgotten !! RIP
janice philibotte
Friend
September 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of McHugh Funeral Home
