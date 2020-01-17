MANCHESTER - Charles W. Bozoian, 85, died Jan. 11, 2020, at Courville in Manchester after a brief illness.
Born in Manchester on May 4, 1934, he was the son of Richard and Dorothy (Brady) Bozoian.
He graduated from Bishop Bradley High School and earned his business degree from the University of New Hampshire.
Before retiring, he was an office manager for Hermsdorf Fixtures in Manchester.
He was an avid golfer and longtime member of Derryfield Country Club.
In addition, he was a parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Parish.
Family members include his wife of 66 years, Rolande (Martineau) Bozoian of Manchester; his daughter, Debra A. LeBlanc and her husband Gary H. of Goffstown; his son, William C. Bozoian and his wife Melanie of Manchester; his two grandsons, Eric W. Bozoian and his wife Leslie of Arlington, Va., and Kyle M. Bozoian and his wife Tanya of Weare.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Edward and Richard Bozoian.
SERVICES: There are no services scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA of Manchester and Southern New Hampshire Hospice, Inc., 1070 Holt Ave., Suite 1400, Manchester, N.H. 03109.
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 17, 2020