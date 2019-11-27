Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles W. Welch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Concord on May 4, 1948, he was the son of Charles Welch Jr. and Dorothy (Huckins) Welch.



Chuck, as he was known fondly to all who knew him, graduated in 1966 from Concord High School.



He joined the U.S.



Chuck worked as a master electrician and carpenter. In addition, he built his own home.



He loved boating, deep-sea fishing and his family.



Chuck was a member of United Baptist Church in Concord and also a Freemason.



He was predeceased by his brother, Timothy J. Welch.



Family members include his wife of 48 years, Laura (Nelson) Welch of Loudon; his son, Matthew T. Welch and family of Andover; his daughters, Melissa (Welch) Majid and family of Portland, Maine, and Amy Welch and family of Laconia; nine grandchildren; his brothers, Ricard J. Welch and family of Lebanon, and Thomas A. Welch of Franklin; his sisters Linda (Welch) Lombard of Penacook, Dorothy (Welch) Bragg of Northfield, Kathryn (Welch) Stevens and family of Epsom, and Elizabeth (Welch) Wright of Colebrook; and his sister-in-law, Annette (Denoncourt) Welch and family of Boscawen.

