Charlotte A. (Auger) Henault, 81, of Manchester (Pinardville), passed away peacefully at home on May 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Manchester on March 21, 1939, the daughter of Ferdinand and Juliette (Glaude) Auger. Charlotte was a caring person who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and was always committed to her family. Charlotte and Dick have been sweethearts since they met in high school 68 years ago. She had a zest for life, always had a smile on her face, a sweet attitude and was filled with energy to pursue fun times whenever possible. She and Dick enjoyed many winters traveling to Florida in their motorhome making many friends along the way. She enjoyed cooking delicious meals for family and friends, playing cards and games, and loved trying her luck with the slot machines. She was involved in the Pinardville Mother's Club for a number of years and cared about her community. Charlotte graced her home with the love of music. She enjoyed playing her organ for all to hear. Dancing, singing and music were always present in her life and home.
Her ultimate passion was the love of dance. As a young girl she enrolled in dance class and trained throughout her young adult life to become a skilled dancer. This led her to pursue dance as a life-time career. Charlotte owned and operated "The Charlotte Henault Dance Studio" in Pinardville for 46 years, as well as in Campton, NH for 16 years. She embraced children of all ages and instilled in them the love of dance with poise and confidence that they took with them for a lifetime. She made a great impact in her student's lives, knew them all by name and created many fond memories. She treated her students like family and enriched their lives. She will be fondly remembered by the many hugs she gave and received with all her students. We all can take solace in knowing that Charlotte danced her way through the pearly gates, pointing her toes.
Family members include her devoted and loving husband of 62 years, Richard (Dick) Henault, of Manchester; a daughter Brenda Gagnon and her husband David of Lino Lakes, MN; a son Scott Henault and his wife Denise of Hooksett; grandchildren Nicole (Michael) Bousu of White Bear Lake, MN, Luke Gagnon of Minneapolis, MN and Jessica Henault of Medford, MA; and newborn great grandson Miles Bousu. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Constance Auger.
A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice care team for their help and compassion during Charlotte's final weeks of life.
Calling hours and a Mass of Christian Burial will take place later this summer followed by burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester is in charge of arrangements. For updated service information or to view an on-line memorial, go to www.phaneuf.net.
She was born in Manchester on March 21, 1939, the daughter of Ferdinand and Juliette (Glaude) Auger. Charlotte was a caring person who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and was always committed to her family. Charlotte and Dick have been sweethearts since they met in high school 68 years ago. She had a zest for life, always had a smile on her face, a sweet attitude and was filled with energy to pursue fun times whenever possible. She and Dick enjoyed many winters traveling to Florida in their motorhome making many friends along the way. She enjoyed cooking delicious meals for family and friends, playing cards and games, and loved trying her luck with the slot machines. She was involved in the Pinardville Mother's Club for a number of years and cared about her community. Charlotte graced her home with the love of music. She enjoyed playing her organ for all to hear. Dancing, singing and music were always present in her life and home.
Her ultimate passion was the love of dance. As a young girl she enrolled in dance class and trained throughout her young adult life to become a skilled dancer. This led her to pursue dance as a life-time career. Charlotte owned and operated "The Charlotte Henault Dance Studio" in Pinardville for 46 years, as well as in Campton, NH for 16 years. She embraced children of all ages and instilled in them the love of dance with poise and confidence that they took with them for a lifetime. She made a great impact in her student's lives, knew them all by name and created many fond memories. She treated her students like family and enriched their lives. She will be fondly remembered by the many hugs she gave and received with all her students. We all can take solace in knowing that Charlotte danced her way through the pearly gates, pointing her toes.
Family members include her devoted and loving husband of 62 years, Richard (Dick) Henault, of Manchester; a daughter Brenda Gagnon and her husband David of Lino Lakes, MN; a son Scott Henault and his wife Denise of Hooksett; grandchildren Nicole (Michael) Bousu of White Bear Lake, MN, Luke Gagnon of Minneapolis, MN and Jessica Henault of Medford, MA; and newborn great grandson Miles Bousu. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Constance Auger.
A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice care team for their help and compassion during Charlotte's final weeks of life.
Calling hours and a Mass of Christian Burial will take place later this summer followed by burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester is in charge of arrangements. For updated service information or to view an on-line memorial, go to www.phaneuf.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 19, 2020.