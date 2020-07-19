1/1
Charlotte A. Henault
Charlotte A. (Auger) Henault, 81, of Manchester (Pinardville), passed away peacefully at home on May 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Family members include her devoted and loving husband of 62 years, Richard (Dick) Henault, of Manchester; a daughter Brenda Gagnon and her husband David of Lino Lakes, MN; a son Scott Henault and his wife Denise of Hooksett; grandchildren Nicole (Michael) Bousu of White Bear Lake, MN, Luke Gagnon of Minneapolis, MN and Jessica Henault of Medford, MA; and newborn great grandson Miles Bousu. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Constance Auger.

Calling hours will take place at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave, Manchester on Friday July 24th from 3:30 to 7:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday morning July 25th at 10:00 AM in the Parish of the Transfiguration. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. For more information or to view her full obituary and on-line memorial, go to www.phaneuf.net. Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
03:30 - 07:30 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Coolidge Ave.
JUL
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Parish of the Transfiguration
